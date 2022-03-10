Details On Where Negotiations Stand With WWE and Cody Rhodes, When They Want Him To Debut

The latest updates on the Cody Rhodes-WWE situation is that talks had reportedly broke down, with the creative team ‘uncertain’ about his status. At the time, it was suggested that WWE was hoping to have Rhodes face Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that WWE still wants Cody and is trying to bring him in for Wrestlemania. There isn’t much time left as the show is three weeks away.

It’s believed that WWE wants Cody to make his return at Monday’s RAW in Jacksonville. So if there is a deal that has been made, he would likely show up then. If he doesn’t appear on Monday, then the deal hasn’t been closed yet.

As for the rumors that talks had fizzled out, it was noted that there were plans for Wrestlemania, but it was “off the boards” a couple of days ago. However, Cody and WWE are still talking.