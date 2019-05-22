wrestling / News
Details On Why Dolph Ziggler Is Facing Kofi Kingston At WWE Super Showdown
On last night’s episode of Smackdown, Dolph Ziggler made his return to WWE by attacking WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, before challenging him to a title match at WWE Super Showdown. Kofi later accepted and the match was made official. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the match was made with Ziggler because Kevin Owens told WWE that he didn’t want to work the Saudi Arabia show, as we reported last night.
Meltzer said: “So the Kofi Kingston thing, the story on that is Kevin Owens is not going to Saudi Arabia. Because of that, they needed to do something. Ziggler, this is a literal last minute thing, because Ziggler was booked in Australia for that weekend of Saudi Arabia and they just announced in Australia like an hour ago that he’s pulled. So this has all come down and WWE’s gonna send somebody else there or something. They couldn’t go with Daniel Bryan because he’s not going to the show either.”
Ziggler last appeared on WWE TV at the Royal Rumble back in January.
