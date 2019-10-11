Details on WWE Hell in a Cell Attendance & Early Buyrate

– The early buyrate is out for WWE Hell in a Cell, as well as attendance numbers. The WON reports that the show had 10,000 in attendance and did about 12,500 in the early reported buyrate for the show. That number is expected to climb and is roughly on par with Clash of Champions’ 12,800; the late buys could well make the PPV top Clash of Champions. Those numbers will be reported next week.

Last year’s Hell in a Cell did 16,300 buys, and the early buyrate is down 23.3% from that. 4,400 of the HIAC buys were repeat buys from Clash of Champions and about 400 who bought this show bought All Out on PPV. Of course, the caveat is that most people don’t do traditional PPV buys for WWE PPVs and instead watch them on the WWE Network.