Details on Planned Venue For ROH Final Battle

Fightful Select reports that a location has been selected this year’s ROH Final Battle, which is a familiar one for longtime fans of the brand. Ian Riccaboni previously noted on social media that Ring of Honor was ‘locked in’ for the Final Battle season. According to the report, the event will be held at the Hammerstein Ballroom. A specific date is unknown at this time but it will likely be the week before Christmas.

This would be the first ROH event at the Hammerstein since 2019, as the venue hasn’t been used during Tony Khan’s tenure as owner. Final Battle in particular has emanated from the Hammerstein multiple times, including 2008, 2011-13 and 2016-18.