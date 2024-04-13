Details On Tama Tonga Signing With WWE

Tama Tonga made his WWE debut on Smackdown, and a new report has details on his signing with the company. As reported, Tonga appeared on this week’s Smackdown and allied with Solo Sikoa in taking out Jimmy Uso. Tonga has been expected to join WWE for a while and Fightful Select has some more on his joining the company.

WWE has been interested in Tonga for a long time, with the company showing interest all the way back in 2006 when they signed AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Shinsuke Nakamura. However, Tonga of course chose to stay in NJPW at that time in order to work with his brothers, Hikuleo and Tonga Loa.

It was noted last year that WWE had interest in Hikuleo and Tama but the hiring freeze that occured when Vince McMahon worked his way back into the company prevented it. The site reports that there’s been no word of Tonga having had talks with AEW, and it was considered a foregone conclusion that he was coming to WWE where he’s always had a positive relationship.

There’s no word as of yet on whether WWE is interested in Hikuleo or Tonga Loa are targeted by WWE. Jacob Fatu is signed with the company and was backstage at WrestleMania. An idea was floated in the company of having Fatu and Tonga team up much like their fathers Tonga Kid and Haku did, but it’s not clear if that is the working plan.