Details on How WWE Kept Rhea Ripley’s Return a Surprise on RAW

Rhea Ripley made her return on last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, confronting Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at the end of the show. PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc) reports that WWE kept her return a secret the entire day, even from people within the company. Ripley was hidden from the rest of the roster for the entire show and only brought to gorilla position moments before her appearance.

Some WWE talent claimed that WWE flew Ripley to Ottawa on the corporate jet to keep fans from seeing her at the airport. This is also what they did for CM Punk to keep his appearance at Money in the Bank a secret.