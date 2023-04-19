wrestling / News

Digital Media Title Match & More Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

April 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 4-18-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

More matches have been announced for this week’s Impact Wrestling, including a Digital Media Championship bout. Impact has announced the following updated card for Thursday’s show, which airs live on AXS TV:

* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Sheldon Dean
* Time Machine vs. Trey Miguel, Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey
* Moose vs. Yuya Uemura
* Frankie Kazarian vs. The Good Hands

