Digital Media Title Match & More Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

More matches have been announced for this week’s Impact Wrestling, including a Digital Media Championship bout. Impact has announced the following updated card for Thursday’s show, which airs live on AXS TV:

* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Sheldon Dean

* Time Machine vs. Trey Miguel, Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey

* Moose vs. Yuya Uemura

* Frankie Kazarian vs. The Good Hands