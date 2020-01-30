wrestling / News
Disco Inferno Set For Impact’s TNA: There’s No Place Like Home
– Add the Disco Inferno to Impact Wrestling’s upcoming TNA event to take place at WrestleCon. Impact announced on Wednesday that the WCW and TNA alum will appear at TNA: There’s No Place Like Home. The show takes place on April 3rd at WrestleCon during WrestleMania 36 week in Ybor City, Florida.
Inferno joins The Amazing Red, Petey Williams, Scott Steiner, Chris Sabin, and Aces & 8s (D’Lo Brown and Ken Anderson) as announced talent for the show.
BREAKING: From Sports Entertainment Xtreme all the way to the Turkey Trot, @TheRealDisco's history with TNA isn't over yet as he is official for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon in Tampa!
Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxpWeI pic.twitter.com/DEcH3s09L3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 29, 2020
