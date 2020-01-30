Disco Inferno Set For Impact’s TNA: There’s No Place Like Home

– Add the Disco Inferno to Impact Wrestling’s upcoming TNA event to take place at WrestleCon. Impact announced on Wednesday that the WCW and TNA alum will appear at TNA: There’s No Place Like Home. The show takes place on April 3rd at WrestleCon during WrestleMania 36 week in Ybor City, Florida.

Inferno joins The Amazing Red, Petey Williams, Scott Steiner, Chris Sabin, and Aces & 8s (D’Lo Brown and Ken Anderson) as announced talent for the show.