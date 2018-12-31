DJZ No Longer Under Contract With Impact Wrestling

Wrestlezone reports that DJZ is now a free agent and is no longer under contract with Impact Wrestling as of today. DJZ first appeared for Impact on June 23, 2011 as Zemi Ion, back when the company was TNA. HE worked a three-way X-Division match against Dakota Darsow and Federico Palacios. His signing was reported the next day. He is a former two-time X Division Champion and a former IMPACT Tag Team champion with Andrew Everett. He is the current AAW Heritage champion after returning from an injury he suffered in 2017, which included internal bleeding and a ruptured colon. That happened after he took a 450 splash in Mexico in spring 2017.

He has some independent dates scheduled already, including AAW in Chicago and Without A Cause in Washington.