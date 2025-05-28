D’Lo Brown Joins Commentary Team For All Caribbean Wrestling, Gabe Sapolsky To Lead Seminar

All Caribbean Wrestling has announced that D’Lo Brown has officially joined the commentary team for the promotion. Meanwhile, Gabe Sapolsky is set to lead a seminar in the Bahamas for ACW on June 28.

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS – All Caribbean Wrestling (ACW) is turning up the heat this summer with a full day of elite opportunities and hard-hitting action on Saturday, June 28th!

The festivities begin with a seminar from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, led by Gabe Sapolsky. Rising talent from across the Caribbean will get first-hand insight from one of the sharpest minds in professional wrestling today.

That afternoon, the spotlight shifts to BAHA BASH II at the luxurious Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, The Bahamas. Doors open at 4:00 PM, and fans can expect an unforgettable blend of wrestling spectacle and Caribbean culture.

Featured Matches:

WWE ID Match: WWE ID Prospect Gal Barkay vs. Former WWE Superstar JTG

Grudge Match: “The Anti-Hero” Davienne vs. Jayme Jameson

Grudge Match: “The Villain” Marty Scurll vs. Kenny King

ACW Women’s Title Match: “ROH Women’s TV Champ” Red Velvet vs. Kaylia Capri (c)

ACW Championship Match: Prince Agballah vs. “Pope” Elijah Burke (c)

Also in action:

Champion Izaiah Zane will defend his Digital Media Title

ACW Tag-Team Champions Da Russell Twins will be in action

*Card subject to change.

ACW is proud to welcome former WWE superstar D’Lo Brown to the commentary team for Baha Bash II!

ACW continues to grow its influence under CEO Mark Henry, with the promotion of producers Elijah “The Pope” Burke and Kenny King leading the creative direction. Director of Talent Relations, Justin King, is now joined by Stephanie Feiner, who will head HR.

Secure your seats now for the Caribbean’s premier wrestling extravaganza!

BAHA BASH 2

Date: June 28 • 4:00 PM

Location: 1 Baha Mar Boulevard, Nassau, New Providence