D’Lo Brown Reveals the Inspiration for His Head Shake Gesture in WWE

– Sports Illustrated recently chatted with former WWE Superstar and Impact Wrestling Head of Talent Relations D’Lo Brown, who discussed the origins of his head famous head shake gesture during his WWE days. Below are som highlights.

D’Lo Brown on where he got the inspiration for shaking his head: “Back in ’97, portable DVD players were just starting to come out. You’d have sleeves of DVDs kind of like you’d have sleeves of CDs. The movie Friday was part of the regular rotation on our road trips. The Rock and I finished a match on a Sunday and we were back at the hotel watching Friday, and there’s a scene where Deebo knocks out a guy and Chris Tucker yells, ‘You just got knocked the f— out!’ The next night at Raw, we’re getting ready to go to commercial break, and the spot is that Rocky is going to clothesline Ken Shamrock out of the ring and onto the floor, and then we’d go to the commercial. But I knew, if I had that 30 seconds, I was stealing it. So when Ken was knocked out of the ring. I ran up to the ropes, and screamed, ‘You just got knocked the f*** out!’ and I’m shaking my head. That’s when it dawned on me that I’d swore on TV. I figured Vince [McMahon] was going to be furious.”

On how Vince McMahon reacted the night he dropped an F-bomb: “Vince had two looks. One was when he looked at you and gave a thumbs up. That was good. The other was when he looked up, pulled his glasses down, and waved a finger over to him. That’s what I got that night. And he looked at me and said, ‘That thing you’re doing with your head? Keep doing it.’ So I didn’t get fined for swearing and I did something that piqued Vince’s curiosity. Then I turned the volume up on the head shake, and people still tell me stories to this day about doing it in a hallway or to their mom. It’s incredible.”

On producing matches at Slammiversary: “I’m not going to say, only because it’s not about me, it’s about the talent. If I put my name on a match, I’m getting credit for someone else’s work. It’s not about me–it’s all about the people in the ring doing the work.”