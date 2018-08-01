wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Praises LeBron James’ New School, Xavier Woods Plays Detroit: Become Human
August 1, 2018 | Posted by
– Dolph Ziggler posted to Twitter praising Lebron James after the NBA star opened his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio. The public school for at-risk students has gained a lot of attention for providing services for its students and their parents. Ziggler posted:
🚨🚨🚨THE MAN🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/i4onSIg2yq
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) August 1, 2018
– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, with Xavier Woods playing Detroit: Become Human: