WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Praises LeBron James’ New School, Xavier Woods Plays Detroit: Become Human

August 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dolph Ziggler WWE

– Dolph Ziggler posted to Twitter praising Lebron James after the NBA star opened his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio. The public school for at-risk students has gained a lot of attention for providing services for its students and their parents. Ziggler posted:

– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, with Xavier Woods playing Detroit: Become Human:

