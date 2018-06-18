Quantcast

 

Dolph Ziggler Wins Intercontinental Championship on Raw (Pics, Video)

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre Dolph Ziggler Raw 61818

– Dolph Ziggler won the Intercontinental Championship for the sixth time on this week’s episode of Raw. You can see video of Ziggler answering Seth Rollins open challenge and defeating him to win the championship.

The win marks Ziggler’s sixth run with the title and ends Rollins’ run at seventy-one days. Rollins defeated The Miz for the championship at WrestleMania 34.

