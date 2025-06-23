Dominik Mysterio Calls His Father A Pioneer Of Lucha Style

Dominik Mysterio, who has a contentious on-screen relationship in storyline with his father Rey Mysterio, acknowledged his father’s contributions to wrestling.

Appearing on the Intoxicados Podcast, the heel was asked who revolutionized the sport.

“Honestly, I can say there were a handful of people that had a hand in revolutionizing the sport into what it is today. Unfortunately, my dad being one of them because of his style. A lot of people didn’t see that lucha style and he was one of the first guys to bring it in and make people give a shit about it. He was one of those guys that came in there and revolutionized the sport. I can list off a bunch of others, but he comes off the top of my head. As much as I hate to say his name and give him credit for it, it’s the reality,” said Dominick (per Fightful).