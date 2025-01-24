wrestling / News
Dominik Mysterio Recalls Rey’s 2006 Royal Rumble Win, Thought Randy Orton Would Win It
Dominik Mysterio recently looked back at his father Rey’s Royal Rumble win in 2006. Dominik appeared on the Babyfaces Podcast and during the conversation, he professed that he’s a big fan of the Royal Rumble match. Dom named the 2006 Rumble as one of his favorites despite his “deadbeat dad” winning the match.
“Dude, I love the Rumble,” Dominik said (per Fightful). “It’s one of those things where you really never know who’s going to come out next. So it really is a surprise. But for me, one of my favorite Rumbles is when my deadbeat dad unfortunately won. I thought I was a big Randy Orton guy. So I thought Randy was going to take it. Then deadbeat just comes in and ruins it.”
He continued, “But shout out to Triple H too, pulling him out, being a sore loser, throwing him against the steps. I thought that was pretty cool. I was like, all right, this is a done deal. Randy’s got it in the bag. No. But anyways, I’m excited for the Rumble, man. The Rumble has always been one of my favorite pay-per-views of all time, for sure.”
No word as of yet on whether Dirty Dom will be in this year’s men’s Rumble.