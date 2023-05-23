– During a recent interview with GMoniy, Dominik Mysterio spoke about starting his WWE in-ring career in the ThunderDome era of the company due to the global pandemic, and then what it was like to transition to the live crowds. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dominik Mysterio on starting his WWE career with the ThunderDome: “Just the way that they were explaining things to me. I started in the ThunderDome, and as soon as we went back to live crowds I was tagging with my dad and John Cena against Roman Reigns and The Usos. I had about five of the greatest wrestlers to do it in one ring, and then you have me.”

On the transition back to live crowds: “That transition, to be able to just pick things up, was very eye-opening for me, and the way that they guided me through was very eye-opening for me.”