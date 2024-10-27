Dominik Mysterio had some harsh words for his dad Rey and Michael Cole, saying Rey doesn’t deserve to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. Mysterio made the comments on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and called for a match with Cole; you can see highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On walking out of Rey Mysterio’s WWE Hall of Fame induction: “I still don’t think he was worthy of it. [The walkout] was necessary, yeah, now that you bring it up, I do remember walking out, yeah, I think it was because I felt some type of way. I don’t believe he deserved to be in the Hall of Fame, at least not yet. Once he loses to me and gives, gives up his mask and stuff, then maybe, but I have no say in it.”

On Michael Cole: “F**k Michael Cole. He is the most biased person I have ever met. He does nothing but absolutely trash on my name every time I get on TV. He does nothing but boo me, trash talk me. Even when I’m not there, he talks bad about me. This man has done nothing but bash me. I feel like I’m the best, but it is what it is … He’s probably jealous that he’s losing his hair and I’m gaining it over here. I’d love a one-on-one with Michael Cole. He’s undefeated at WrestleMania. I’d love to slap around Michael Cole.”

On a possible match with Pat McAfee: “I don’t think he has the balls to [get in the ring with me], that’s why he’s sticking to announcing now, but whatever. If Pat wants it, he knows where I am.”