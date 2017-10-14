Don Frye Reveals Curt Hennig Put a Pill in His Drink in Japan and They Regularly Played Pranks on Each Other

– Submission Radio recently interviewed UFC Hall of Famer Don Frye, who recounted a story on WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Perfect, Curt Henning, and a rib he pulled on Frye in Japan. Below are some highlights.

Don Frye on pranks with Curt Henning while they were on the road: “Oh man, we got on the airplane in LA, Curt and Brad and I, and Curt bombed my drink. And I was out. And all the way, for a whole second day in Japan I don’t remember. I don’t remember the flight, I don’t remember landing. I was out. I missed the whole day. So I remember he bombed me a heavier drink and came back around and kept doing it a couple of times. Yeah, he just dropped a pill in it.

“I got him back when we were in Brad’s gym. I filled his wrestling boots full of cream cheese. And Brian and I ran the ropes, working out. Curt pulled his foot out and shook his head and gave me a dirty look. He tried to get even, he thought he put it back in my boots but he put it in Brian’s boots. So I got him and I got Brian. But then I tell you what, Curt got me back a couple of time and he just, so embarrassing the stuff (we did). He was great. He was one of those people that you’re just privileged to meet, to be able to call a guy an acquaintance or a friend, it’s unbelievable to spend time with the guy.”

Don Frye on why it was cream cheese: “You know, I had one of those little silver foils of cream cheese in my gear-bag left over from a flight, and so I though what the hell else am I gonna do with it? (laughs) there was his boot, there was the package of cream cheese, there’s the opportunity.”