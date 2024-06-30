Donovan Dijak Makes Surprise Appearance At Blitzkrieg Pro Wrestlng After WWE Exit

Donovan Dijak didn’t wait long to make his first post-WWE appearance, showing up at last night’s Blitzkrieg Pro event. The former WWE star, whose contract expired on Friday, appeared on last night’s event and took out CPA before cutting a promo.

“Last night, I didn’t have any plans of coming here,” he said (per Fightful). “Last night, I still worked for WWE. Not any f**king more. I saw something I wanted, and I came and I f**king took it. You guys are in store for something really, really f**king special. Because from now on, if I want to do something, I f**king do it. I don’t give a s**t what state, I don’t give a s**t what country, what promotion. I’m going to go wherever the hell I want, whenever the hell I want, and take whatever the f**k I want.”

He continued, “So if you got some glasses on, take them off, open your eyes, take a good look, because this is exactly what the world of professional wrestling has in store for them for the ever seen future. This is a place, for those of you who’ve been around here for a long time, this is the place that I made my name. So not only am I going to come and take whatever I want, but I’m going to give it all back to you. WSo line up, get in line, I’m going to be here all f**king night to meet every single one of you, to shake every one of your hands, and thank you for being here for me, for being here for them, and for being here for everyone and you can feast your f**king eyes on me.”

