Various News: Dory Funk Jr. Releases Full Exploding Barbed Wire Match, Memphis Wrestling Reunion This Month

September 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dory Funk Jr. Autobiography Image Credit: BookBaby

– Dory Funk Jr. has released his recent exploding barbed wire match with Atsushi Onita online. The match was a Terry Funk tribute bout at FMW-E’s show, which saw Funk Jr. (at 83) team with Osamu Nishimura against Atsushi Onita and Raijin Yaguchi. You can check it out below:

– A Memphis Wrestling Reunion and Hall of Fame ceremony is set to take place in Jackson, Mississippi on September 21st. Randy Hales is putting on the event, which will have a meet & greet at 3:30 PM and then a Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony where Handsome Jimmy Valiant, Rock N’ Roll Express, PG-13, The Spellbinder, Sir Mo, Michael Saint John, Terry Golden, Dirty White Boy Tony Anthony, Tom Prichard and Nightmare Danny Davis will be inducted.

You can find out more here.

