Doug Williams Seemingly Retires, Shares Picture of Boots In The Ring

Doug Williams looks to be retiring, as he shared a picture of his boots left in the ring on social media. The veteran independent UK star posted a picture on Saturday of his boots in the center of the ring without a caption. He has since retweeted a post from Warhorse, which contains a picture of the two captioned “THANK YOU DOUG.”

Williams has worked around the world in his 30 year career for companies including Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, the NWA and many other promotions. He initially retired in 2018, but came out of retirement in March of 2021.

During his career Williams had runs with the ROH Pure Championship, the TNA X-Division Championship, the TNA Television Championship, the TNA World Tag Team Champion, the IWGP World Tag Team Championships, the OVW Heavyweight Championship and more.

You can see Williams’ post below along with comments from his colleagues such as Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Jerry Lynn, Lance Storm, and AJ Styles:

This is one my favourite pictures…. https://t.co/BGJya3geIo — Doug Williams (@DougWilliamsUK) June 17, 2023

This is one my favourite pictures…. https://t.co/BGJya3geIo — Doug Williams (@DougWilliamsUK) June 17, 2023

This is one my favourite pictures…. https://t.co/BGJya3geIo — Doug Williams (@DougWilliamsUK) June 17, 2023

Thank you Ricky, you are and always have been a legend to me — Doug Williams (@DougWilliamsUK) June 17, 2023

We did have some great times mate! Hope you are well. — Doug Williams (@DougWilliamsUK) June 18, 2023

Thank you my friend, was always a pleasure! — Doug Williams (@DougWilliamsUK) June 17, 2023

It was a honor to watch you work and be in the ring with you ! 1st ballot hall of fame #nuffsaid — Tyrus (@PlanetTyrus) June 17, 2023

In 1999, my very 1st trip to the UK, I wrestled on a UWA TV taping vs Doug Williams. Over the course of the next 23 years I would share the ring with him in the US & abroad, each time was more fun than the last! Congratulations and respect to a stellar career, Doug! https://t.co/lcBBgLTLjp pic.twitter.com/xrX4pmPAoM — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) June 17, 2023

Salute to @DougWilliamsUK for all he gave to British Wrestling & Pro Wrestling as a whole. A pioneer, ambassador & someone we watched & wanted to one day become like! He set the bar high! Anytime I got to wrestle or be in a ring with Doug was a blessing! Thank you Doug 🫡 🫶🏼🇬🇧 https://t.co/oIpy1PPGwL — Thomas Raymond Latimer (@Thomas_Latimer_) June 17, 2023

@DougWilliamsUK absolutely one of the best. Always enjoyed sharing the ring with you. What a journey my friend. https://t.co/V1CQlGojSz — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) June 18, 2023