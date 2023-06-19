wrestling / News

Doug Williams Seemingly Retires, Shares Picture of Boots In The Ring

June 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Doug Williams ROH Pure Championship Tournament Image Credit: ROH

Doug Williams looks to be retiring, as he shared a picture of his boots left in the ring on social media. The veteran independent UK star posted a picture on Saturday of his boots in the center of the ring without a caption. He has since retweeted a post from Warhorse, which contains a picture of the two captioned “THANK YOU DOUG.”

Williams has worked around the world in his 30 year career for companies including Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, the NWA and many other promotions. He initially retired in 2018, but came out of retirement in March of 2021.

During his career Williams had runs with the ROH Pure Championship, the TNA X-Division Championship, the TNA Television Championship, the TNA World Tag Team Champion, the IWGP World Tag Team Championships, the OVW Heavyweight Championship and more.

You can see Williams’ post below along with comments from his colleagues such as Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Jerry Lynn, Lance Storm, and AJ Styles:

