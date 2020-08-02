Dr. Britt Baker Celebrates 5th Anniversary in Wrestling, Adam Cole Comments

– Yesterday, AEW wrestler Dr. Britt Baker, who is a role model, celebrated her fifth anniversary for her wrestling career. Later on, her boyfriend, NXT Superstar Adam Cole, wrote a message in support of his girlfriend.

Initially, Dr. Baker wrote, “Happy five year wrestling anniversary to me!” Adam Cole later commented, “You have done so much in such a short amount time. Proud doesn’t even begin to cover it! To many more.” You can view that Twitter exchange below.

Happy 5 year wrestling anniversary to me! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/s6mixz8q6b — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) August 1, 2020

You have done so much in such a short amount time. Proud doesn’t even begin to cover it! To many more 😘 https://t.co/ub5HEmhmGo — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) August 2, 2020