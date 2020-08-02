wrestling / News

Dr. Britt Baker Celebrates 5th Anniversary in Wrestling, Adam Cole Comments

August 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Yesterday, AEW wrestler Dr. Britt Baker, who is a role model, celebrated her fifth anniversary for her wrestling career. Later on, her boyfriend, NXT Superstar Adam Cole, wrote a message in support of his girlfriend.

Initially, Dr. Baker wrote, “Happy five year wrestling anniversary to me!” Adam Cole later commented, “You have done so much in such a short amount time. Proud doesn’t even begin to cover it! To many more.” You can view that Twitter exchange below.

