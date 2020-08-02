wrestling / News
Dr. Britt Baker Celebrates 5th Anniversary in Wrestling, Adam Cole Comments
– Yesterday, AEW wrestler Dr. Britt Baker, who is a role model, celebrated her fifth anniversary for her wrestling career. Later on, her boyfriend, NXT Superstar Adam Cole, wrote a message in support of his girlfriend.
Initially, Dr. Baker wrote, “Happy five year wrestling anniversary to me!” Adam Cole later commented, “You have done so much in such a short amount time. Proud doesn’t even begin to cover it! To many more.” You can view that Twitter exchange below.
Happy 5 year wrestling anniversary to me! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/s6mixz8q6b
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) August 1, 2020
You have done so much in such a short amount time. Proud doesn’t even begin to cover it! To many more 😘 https://t.co/ub5HEmhmGo
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) August 2, 2020
Boys & girls…today is the day…we are celebrating the 50th @Twitch stream! How are we celebrating? At 2:30 PM EST it won’t just be me…but also @RealBrittBaker playing some #DonkeyKong64…come join the party everyone! 🎉 https://t.co/b0PkGSaCPT
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) August 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Continually Changing Plans for Upcoming WWE Draft
- Hornswoggle On Spending Seven Hours Under the Ring Once, Falling Asleep and Missing His Queue For Undertaker Spot
- Vickie Guerrero Discusses What She Thought of Vince McMahon and The Undertaker Backstage in WWE
- Excalibur Reportedly Asked AEW To Remove Him From This Week’s Dynamite