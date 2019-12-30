Drago & Puma King vs. Injustice vs. El Hijo De LA Park & Taurus Set For MLW Zero Hour

Major League Wrestling has announced a triple threat tag team match featuring Drago & Puma King vs. Injustice vs. El Hijo De LA Park & Taurus for MLW Zero Hour. Here’s a press release:

Major League Wrestling today announced a triple threat tag team match: Drago & Puma King (AAA) vs. Injustice vs. El Hijo de LA Park & Taurus for MLW: Zero Hour at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area on Saturday January 11. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

The AAA x MLW collaboration will kick off in Dallas with a triple threat bout that promises to feature plenty of sky combat. AAA’s Drago and Puma King will collide with Injustice (Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil) as well as the hard hitting El Hijo de LA Park and Taurus.

Meanwhile, Injustice, who have been vocal on social media about their quest for a shot at the tag team titles, eyes a big win on an international stage. For if Oliver and Brazil can get the win, their pursuit of an elusive championship bout becomes very realistic for early 2020.

But in order to do so, they’ll have to face the unpredictable Puma King. The ferocious feline luchador has proven to be a wily challenge to some in MLW, where he holds wins over the likes of MJF.

His partner, Drago, looks like a creature out of Game of Thrones and is in fact an anime come to life! With his ghoulish long tongue that spits an unknown substance and his astonishing arsenal of moves, Drago is one of the more fascinating AAA luchadores. A win for the AAA team could fast-track an inter-promotional tag team title match.

With all three teams vying as challengers for the Von Erich boys’ World Tag Team Championship, this triple threat bout promises to be a high-stakes, high-octane encounter.