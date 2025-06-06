Dragon Bane Out Of Action Following Concussion At Dragongate Show

Dragon Bane is currently out of action after suffering a concussion at a Dragongate show this week. Bane was injured during the promotion’s show on June 5th, which saw him team with Alpha Wolf and Bendito against Flamita, Luis Mante and Último Dragón.

Fightful reports that the match was stopped via ref decision after Bane took a Tiger Driver from Flamita and didn’t get up afterward. Bane took to Twitter to comment on the matter, writing (translated by Google):

“Thanks to everyone who asked how I’m doing, thank God I’m fine, I had a severe concussion, we’ll be back in a few weeks”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Dragon Bane for a quick and full recovery.