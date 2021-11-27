Dragon Gate The Gate of Origin 2021 Results: YAMATO vs. Ben-K, More

Dragon Gate held its The Gate of Origin 2021 on Saturday featuring an Open the Dream Gate Title match and more. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* Problem Dragon def. Punch Tominaga

* KAI and SB KENTo def. Jacky Funky Kamei and U-T

* Kagetora def. Takuma Fujiwara

* Dragon Kid, Shuji Kondo and Ultimo Dragon def. Gamma, Genki Horiguchi and Kzy

* BxB Hulk def. Takumi Hayakawa

* Masaaki Mochizuki def. Ryu Fuda

* Dragon Dia, Jason Lee, Kota Minoura, La Estrella and Shun Skywalker def. Dia Inferno, Diamante, Eita, H.Y.O and Kaito Ishida

* Open the Twin Gate Championships Match: Naruki Doi and Takashi Yoshida def. King Shimizu and Susumu Yokosuka (c)

* Open the Dream Gate Championship Match: YAMATO (c) def. Ben-K