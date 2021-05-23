Dragon Gate King of Gate 2021 Quick Results: Shun Skywalker & Kzy Victorious

– Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling held its King of Gate 2021 event earlier today in Sapporo, Japan. The event was held at the Sapporo ii One Stadium. It had an announced attendance of 257 people. Here are the results, courtesy of Dragon Gate’s Facebook page/

* Jason Lee, Kota Minoura and La Estrella beat Genki Horiguchi, Susumu Yokosuka and U-T at 14:32.

* Bokutimo Dragon and Don Fujii beat Problem Dragon and Ryo Saito at 11:17.

* Diamante and SB KENTo beat Ultimo Dragon and Yasushi Kanda at 9:11.

* Dragon Kid, Masato Yoshino and YAMATO beat BxB Hulk, H.Y.O and Kaito Ishida at 15:19.

* King of Gate C block: Shun Skywalker beat Keisuke Okuda a 13:57.

* Dragon Gate King of Gate B block: Kzy beat Eita at 18:02.