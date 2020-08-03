wrestling / News
Dragon Gate Memorial Gate 2020 Results: New Champions Crowned
Dragon Gate held their event Memorial Gate 2020 yesterday at the Wakayama Prefectural Gym in Wakayama, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Punch Tominaga & Jimmy defeated Ho Ho Lun & Shachihoko Boy
* Ben-K & Strong Machine J, Dragon Dia defeated Masato Yoshino, Susumu Yokosuka & Ryo Saito
* Kagetora & Kento Kobune defeated KAI & Taketo Kamei
* Kzy defeated Yasushi Kanda
* Ultimo Dragon & Don Fujii defeated Masaaki Mochizuki & Gamma
* 3 Stable War Wakayama Rules Tornado Winning Match: Big R Shimizu & Kaito Ishida & Diamante defeated the teams of YAMATO, Yosuke Santa Maria & Keisuke Okuda and the team of Dragon Kid & Shuji Kondo & Genki Horiguchi
* Open the Twin Gate Championship Match: Jason Lee & Kota Minoura defeated BxB Hulk & Kazma Sakamoto (c) to win the titles
* Open the Dream Gate Championship Match: Eita defeated Naruki Doi
