UPDATED: WWE Confirms Dragon Lee Has Signed With Company

UPDATED: WWE has confirmed that Dragon Lee has signed with the company.

ORIGINAL: Dragon Lee is WWE-bound, as he announced during Wednesday’s AAA Noche De Campeones. During the show, the AAA star cut a promo following his match with Dralistico against FTR in which he announced he was heading to WWE. Lee and Dralistico defeated FTR to win the AAA World Tag Team Championships from the AEW team, sending Lee out of the company at the top.

ESPN reports that the 27 year-old, who Luchablog reports had a tryout along with Dralistico after his appearance on AEW Dynamite in August, will be starting with WWE in January and will start in NXT.

Lee told ESPN, “I think I can become the new Rey Mysterio in WWE. I just need the opportunity. [Finn Balor] told me, ‘Would you like to be in WWE?’ [laughs]. I said, ‘Yeah, sure. Why not?’ … It was something special for me. It’s my challenge to learn more about promos. You will never finish learning in pro wrestling. But every time you wrestle, you learn. But about promos, it’s something new for me. I would like to learn something new, how to become not just a wrestler — an artist.”

Lee is a former ROH Television Champion, a former ROH World Tag team Champion, a World Welterweight and Lightweight Champion in CMLL, and a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.

Los Hermanos Lee son los Campeones de Parejas de #LuchaLibreAAA en #NocheDeCampeonesAAA EN VIVO | @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/vkN4tsNwwk — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) December 29, 2022