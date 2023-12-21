Dragon Lee Included In New Masked Republic Merchandise Line

WWE NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee is part of Masked Republic’s new announced merchandise line, and a new report has details on how that’s possible. Masked Republic announced a new merchandise & apparel line with Mad Engine last week that is available on Amazon and includes a licensed Dragon Lee T-Shirt. Lee is obviously signed to WWE, and PWInsider reports that the new Lee-related merch was approved by WWE as part of Masked Republic’s Lucha Libre Agency negotiating Lee’s WWE contract.

Masked Republic has done a lot of work helping international stars get work visas so they can work for WWE, AEW and more. The company issued a press release back in December of last year when Lee signed with WWE promoting the signing.