Dragon Lee Included In New Masked Republic Merchandise Line
December 21, 2023 | Posted by
WWE NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee is part of Masked Republic’s new announced merchandise line, and a new report has details on how that’s possible. Masked Republic announced a new merchandise & apparel line with Mad Engine last week that is available on Amazon and includes a licensed Dragon Lee T-Shirt. Lee is obviously signed to WWE, and PWInsider reports that the new Lee-related merch was approved by WWE as part of Masked Republic’s Lucha Libre Agency negotiating Lee’s WWE contract.
Masked Republic has done a lot of work helping international stars get work visas so they can work for WWE, AEW and more. The company issued a press release back in December of last year when Lee signed with WWE promoting the signing.
