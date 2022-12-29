Masked Republic Promotes Dragon Lee Signing With WWE

– Lucha Libre Agency Masked Republic issued a press release on Dragon Lee signing with WWE:

The Lucha Libre Agency’s Dragon Lee Signs With WWE

World class luchador who has held championships of major promotions in Mexico, Japan and the U.S. to debut in WWE’s NXT in 2023 while continuing entertainment projects with Masked Republic.

December 29, 2022 – San Diego, CA

The Lucha Libre Agency™ is proud to formally announce that second generation lucha libre superstar Dragon Lee has signed exclusively with World Wrestling Entertainment and will debut in 2023 on their NXT brand.

A second generation luchador, Lee debuted in 2014 and found success immediately, leading to being named The Wrestling Observer Rookie of the Year. Throughout the last few decades, many Observer Rookie of the Year winners have gone on to become WWE World Champions including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Rey Mysterio, The Giant/The Big Show and Goldberg.

Accolades turned to championships and in 2015 Lee won Mexico’s CMLL World Lightweight Championship. Multiple championship reigns in CMLL along with Japan’s New Japan Pro Wrestling and U.S. based Ring of Honor would follow. In November of 2019, Lee joined Mexico’s Lucha Libre AAA where he would challenge for their version of a world title, the Megacampeonato. Earlier this year, Lee and his brother Dralisitco, would become the number one contenders for the AAA Tag Team Championships. And, last night, they defeated FTR to win the titles.

Throughout the years, Lee’s popularity has crossed over into the mainstream media in Mexico as well. In 2018, the youngest brother of the Muñoz lucha libre dynasty (his brothers Rush and Dralistico currently wrestle for AAA in Mexico and All Elite Wrestling in the U.S.) was one of the celebrity participants on the hit sports reality series Exathlon.

Lee and his family will relocate to Orlando, FL as part of the deal.

The Lucha Libre Agency negotiated WWE agreement contains unique terms which will allow Lee to continue with his contracted Legends of Lucha Libre® officially licensed products from parent company Masked Republic® as well to continue with entertainment projects including starring in the forthcoming middle-grade book series from Future House Publishing in which he and his brothers are monster fighting luchadores.