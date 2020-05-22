wrestling / News
ROH News: Dragon Lee Spotlighted on This Week’s Episode, Top 7 ROH Shocking Moments, Zoom Trivia Night
– This weekend’s episode of ROH TV will spotlight Dragon Lee. The company has announced that the episode will feature Lee’s favorite ROH matches and will feature the following:
* Dragon lee vs. Kamaitachi (aka Hiromu Takahashi)
* Dragon Lee vs. Bandido vs. Taiji Ishimori at G1 Supercard
* Dragon Lee vs. Shane Taylor at ROH Final Battle 2019
This week on #ROHTV we take it #ROHDayByDay with Dragon Lee!
Dragon Lee looks back at his favorite ROH matches, winning the ROH World Television Championship and more!
TV Listings: https://t.co/94JdX3Mob6
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 21, 2020
– Kevin Eck’s weekly column at ROH’s official site notes that the second ROH Trivia Night will take place on Zoom on May 28 at 7 PM ET. Interested teams should email [email protected] with your team name and the names of the players on your team. Teams should have anywhere from 3-10 players. The deadline for entry is Wednesday, May 27 at 9 AM ET.
– The company has released a new video looking at the most shocking “holy s***” moments in ROH:
