Drake Maverick: ‘I’m Gonna Be the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion’

– As previously reported, WWE announced that Drake Maverick is in Group A for the upcoming interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. Maverick released a video on Twitter today that commenting on the situation and how he’s no longer the General Manager of 205 Live. You can view his video and read his statement below.

“So, it’s just been announced on WWE social media channels that Drake Maverick will be competing in Group A in the NXT Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. I just want to explain a few things and be as real as I can with everybody. I know you haven’t seen me as the 205 Live General Manager and be present in the last few months. And the reason is after competing in a match with Mike Kanellis on 205 Live, I vowed that I would never, ever step into a WWE ring again. But um, I got the hunger. I got the bug. I felt the WWE Universe when I was out there, and there’s no other feeling like it. If you’ve ever stepped into a ring, you’ll know there’s no other feeling like it. And since then, I’ve been knocking on the doors about being an in-ring competitor, and that wasn’t working for me. And it was making me really, really doubt myself. I want to thank Mr. [William] Regal for taking over the duties with the Cruiserweight division, as well as being the NXT General Manager and to thank him publicly for this amazing, amazing opportunity There’s a lot of hunger in here that I don’t think I’ve been able to express or show the WWE Universe, and I’m not taking this opportunity lightly because that’s all it is. It’s an opportunity. I’m not coming here under-confident. I’m not entering the tournament with anything on my mind but being the winner. I’m gonna be the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.”