First Group For Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Revealed

WWE has announced the first group of competitors in the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. The company announced that Group A for the round-robin tournament will feature Kushida, Drake Maverick, Tony Nese, and Jake Atlas.

Group B is set to be revealed at 3 PM ET today. The tournament will see the two groups compete among themselves, with the best records in each group facing off in the championship match to determine the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion while Jordan Devlin is stuck in the UK.

The announcement describes the four as: