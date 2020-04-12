wrestling / News
First Group For Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Revealed
WWE has announced the first group of competitors in the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. The company announced that Group A for the round-robin tournament will feature Kushida, Drake Maverick, Tony Nese, and Jake Atlas.
Group B is set to be revealed at 3 PM ET today. The tournament will see the two groups compete among themselves, with the best records in each group facing off in the championship match to determine the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion while Jordan Devlin is stuck in the UK.
The announcement describes the four as:
Kushida
The Japanese Lightning Bolt has been impressive since arriving in NXT last spring, but championship gold has eluded him so far. Can Kushida reverse his fortunes in the tournament?
Drake Maverick
Drake Maverick is no stranger to the Cruiserweight Division, but now he’ll be in contention for its top title. Can the former 24/7 Champion add another title to his resume?
Tony Nese
The Premier Athlete captured the Cruiserweight Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them all last year. Can he add a second reign at the conclusion of this tournament?
Jake Atlas
This California native reported to the WWE Performance Center in January. The 25-year-old will certainly be out to make waves as he gets started in NXT.
Check back with WWE.com and WWE’s social media platforms at 3 p.m. ET for the reveal of Group B, and be sure to tune into NXT this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA as the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament begins!
