DressleMania II Auction Set To Help Raise Mental Health Awareness

GAW TV is teaming with Tag Me In United in an effort to bring mental health to light. It’ll be the second DressleMania charity event. The festivities will be held at Wrestlecon in Dallas, TX on April 2nd. The can read the full press release below:

WELCOME to… DRESSLEMANIA ll!

**** GAW TV partners with Tag Me In United to promote female empowerment and mental health awareness with their 2nd annual charity event, 100% of gown purchase price donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness ****

NASHVILLE, TN (March 22, 2022) – Grown Ass Women (GAW) TV announced today the launch of its 2nd annual charity event, DRESSLEMANIA II, an online auction where celebrities will donate dresses and gowns with 100% of purchase price being donated to Nami.com whose mission is to advance awareness, aid, therapy, and research for mental health and all those who struggle with it. In addition, GAW TV will dedicate a special episode to highlight the auction and promote women worldwide.

Participating celebrities will provide an autographed cocktail dress or evening gown, which are accompanied by pictures in the garment and of the official signing. Select dresses will include accessories and additional prizes (video shout-outs from the celebrities, autographed pictures, etc.) offered at the participating talent’s discretion.

The DRESSLEMANIA II auctions have begun and can be accessed here: http://ow.ly/2atD30rCIdV

Additionally, a limited edition Pro Wrestling Tee’s event T-shirt is now available for purchase at https://www.prowrestlingtees.com/tagmeinunited Those who wear this special T-shirt to the event can have it signed by participants for free!

Dresslemania II will culminate in a huge GAW TV party/episode in person at Wrestlecon in Dallas, TX on Saturday April 2nd, 2022 from 2-3pm CT in a space hosted by Highspots with IMPACT Wrestling and Anthem Cares also graciously donating production support. The event will feature a runway show, VIP cocktail party, a special GawTV Dresslemania episode, meet-and-greet opportunities, a champagne toast, live donation collections, and more fan interaction all celebrating the money raised throughout the event!

On Sunday, April 3nd, the gift/donation from the shirts, winners of the auction and amount donated to NAMI will be announced publicly.

“Knowing the importance of this subject, we wanted to do something special to raise money and awareness to mental health issues, and we’re excited to partner with TagMeInUnited to help ensure young men & women who suffer from mental health know that they are not alone and we as Grown Ass Women are there for them,” said GAW host Valerie Wyndham (SoCal Val), a former announcer in Impact Wrestling and interviewer on FITE TV.

“After losing Daffney (Shannon Unger) and Ashley Massaro, I really begin to understand how big of an issue mental health really impacts our industry. It also opened up the conversation to see this is a worldwide epidemic” added co-host Mickie James, a six-time World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Women’s Champion, four-time Impact Knockouts World Champion, and country music recording artist. “We want to show EVERYONE, it’s ok. You are loved and accepted, just the way you are.”

“I don’t think anyone truly understands the magnitude of emotions one goes through. I still struggle with confidence and self-esteem even though I am a two-time WWE Women’s Champion and five-time Impact Knockout’s World Champion. It’s so important that we’re there for one another. That’s why we feel like Tag Me In United is the perfect initiative for DRESSLEMANIA II.” says Lisa Marie Varon

For more on DRESSLEMANIA II donation and media opportunities, contact [email protected].