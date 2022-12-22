Drew Gulak Discusses His Return to NXT, Teases Next Week’s Seminar Segment

Drew Gulak took a trip back to WWE NXT earlier this month, and he recently weighed in on his return to the brand. The WWE star began appearing on the Tuesday night show on December 6th and is set to host a “seminar” segment on next week’s show. Gulak appeared with WWE’s The Bump and discussed his return, saying it’s a chance to help other talent.

“I have had a unique opportunity presented to me by certain people, and I see an opportunity for myself to only grow, but also to potentially help other people along the way,” he said (per Fightful). “As you’ve seen, we talked about The Bloodline earlier, we know there’s strength in numbers here in WWE. So anybody with any sense will not turn down potential resources for that, resources being a primary thing in NXT. It’s a theme there.”

He added, “So I’m keeping an eye out, and Hank is someone who came up to me and reminded me of myself in my younger days and asked me for some help. So this week, we hold a seminar, the Drew Gulak Invitational. So please tune in next week. Maybe you’ll learn some stuff.”