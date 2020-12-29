Drew McIntyre, Alexa Bliss & More Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee on Raw

Drew McIntyre, Alexa Bliss and more paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee on Raw, working Lee catchphrases into their promos. Tonight’s show saw McIntyre deliver a promo in the opening segment in which he said, “It’s Monday, you know what that means…yeah, yeah, yeah.” This followed commentator Tom Phillips also dropping a “It’s Monday and you know what that means” to open the show.

Later in the show, Alexa Bliss also used Lee’s “Yeah, yeah, yeah” reference during her promo segment with Randy Orton. You can see each of the clips below. Bliss then retweeted a fan who noticed the reference, confirming that it was intentional.

Is it just me or did @AlexaBliss_WWE do a "yeahyeahyeah" tribute for @ThisBrodieLee 😭😭😭❤❤❤ — Corey Patry (@CoreyPatry94) December 29, 2020

As reported earlier, WWE opened the show with a graphic in memory of Lee.