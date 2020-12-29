Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Hey guys. I nearly wrote a column after I heard the news of Brodie Lee’s passing. I opened the laptop and typed out about a paragraph, and immediately, a sense of overwhelming grief hit me. I didn’t want to force a column out; I didn’t want to garner likes and adulation, and although I know that when tragedy strikes, I have a pretty powerful voice; I just couldn’t do it. Larry popped up in my head as the tributes poured in, and the parallels of both men stood up amongst them. “Great father,” “Amazing friend,” “Awesome worker,” all screamed Csonka just as much as they screamed Huber. I often times compare the locker room of a wrestling show to that of 411. We, writers, from different parts of the world, all meet for a time to walk out from Gorilla to have our own little five, ten, fifteen minute matches for you all to enjoy, hate, love, chastise, adore, etc. In this locker room, there’s names that you adore – some you abhor (hell, I’ve felt both ends of that), and some that simply stand above all others. Larry was our legend, our Huber, our Lee. I couldn’t wish a respectful rest in peace to Huber without doing the same once again to Larry. So this one is for them.

Love you readers, every single one. Except Will1225. Fuck that guy.

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

Show starts with an IN MEMORY OF placard.

We get a small preview of tonight before Phillips drops a quick, “It’s Monday and you know what that means.”

Drew’s music hits and our sword-weilding champion is out to give a small shout out to Harper with a yeah, yeah, yeah. He covers his 2020, starting with the Rumble, losing and winning the title, and etc. He wants to say thank you to us. We rally behind him and motivate him weekly. He recalls being the “Chosen One,” but we all made him the Chosen One this time around, not the powers that be. He thanks us. Now to the future, Legends RAW, where he defends his title against either Keith Lee or Sheamus.

At the mere mention of his name, Sheamus is out with a mic. He says he is sorry to interrupt, but Drew says he’s not. Every time he talks, someone interrupts, but Drew knows what’s up. Last week, he came to Sheamus not to pull any BS.

Sheamus says no, he didn’t, he waited till after the bell rang. Sheamus says drew should have known. They started together, came up together. This is their dream. They are now only one week away from making the dream a reality. Sheamus has goosebumps. They’ve talked about this. Everyone in the back will be uncomfortable, because Drew knows how physical it will get. Sheamus will kick Keith’s head off his shoulders, then it’ll be Sheamus vs Drew, kicking off 2021 the right way.

Out comes Keith Lee.

Lee says this is cute; two best friends in the ring. Drew looks a little proud of his friend. Sheamus, what a clever boy. He seemed a little upset that they won last week, and kicked Lee in the face. Drew vouched for Sheamus. He wouldn’t do anything – Lee could trust him. There is zero trust now. Drew’s word is just as good as Sheamus’s. Lee tells Sheamus that every fiber in his being wants to beat his face in right now, but he will wait till the bell rings, and force Sheamus to issue an apology. And Drew, friend, he should consider his best friends, because later he could od the same thing and stab Drew in the back.

Sheamus says he kicked Lee’s head off because of his mouth.

Drew, ever the fantasy booker, wants to start the match between Lee and Sheamus right now and calls for the ref, then reminds them that no matter who wins tonight, Drew will still be champ next week.

Sheamus Brogue Kick’s Lee. Then kicks him again for good measure.



Match 1: Sheamus vs Keith Lee

Lee starts with a hard shoe, then some knees. He clubs the back of Sheamus, and backs him into the corner. Right uppercuts and a fist to the face from Lee. He locks the head and tries for a suplex, but Sheamus hits a knee, another, a knee lift. He hits some rights, then tries to work the left arm. It won’t work, so he hits a forearm to the shoulder. Again. Sheamus pulls back on the face of lee. Lee tosses Sheamus over his shoulder and kicks him away into the corner. Rights to the corner, and it appears that one of the notes McMahon gave Lee was, “Make more noise after every hit.” Kick from Sheamus to the face. He stomps Lee then steps on Lee’s arm and face, holding onto the rope while he does so. Hammerlock to Lee. Lee stands out of the hold and attacks the midsection. He swings again, then grabs the head and lifts .Sheamus with some rights of his own. Lee hits the ropes, Sheamus runs, Lee catches him, then just tosses him to the side! Sheamus tumbles to the outside. Lee follows and sends Sheamus into the barricade. He then sends Sheamus into the post. Lee sends Sheamus into the ring at 8. Lee to the apron. Sheamus with a running knee strike sends Lee back to the outside. Sheamus to the top rope, he turns, and flies with an axe handle, sending Lee flying back onto the announce table!

Back from a commercial about testosterone or some shit, and Lee and Sheamus are beatin the man out of each other. Lee presses Sheamus over his head! Sheamus lands on his feet, hits an elbow, but Lee hits a forearm right back at him! Sheamus rolls to the apron and tries to shake it off. Sheamus stand on the apron, Lee grabs his head, hooks it, but Sheamus with a hangman! Sheamus turns, locks the arms of Lee, and beats down on his chest ten times. Lee shakes it off and hits a tackle, another splash in the corner! He tosses Sheamus across the ring. Lee presses up then slams Sheamus down like NOTHING! HOLY SHIT! Pin for 1..2….NO!!! Sheamus helped with that move, but FUCK it looked amazing. Spine to the pine like nothin, y’all! JESUS! Lee grabs Sheamus, looking for the Spirit Bomb. He locks the head, Sheamus escapes, shoves, hits a forearm, another to the face. Whip to Lee. Reversed. Splash in the corner by Lee. Lee hits the ropes, a shoulder tackle. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Lee attacks the back of the leg, both men up, Sheamus tries a Brogue, Lee escapes, hits the ropes. CROSS BODY FROM LEE!!! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! WHITE NOISE! Sheamus with a pin. 1..2….NO!!!

Sheamus smacks the face of Lee. Again. Jesus. He pinches the face. Lee grabs the wrist, gains control. Sheamus with headbutts. Lee hits one of his own. Double chop to the chest. Spirit Bomb. Cover for 1…2…3!!!!

Winner: Keith Lee

I noticed some slowing down on Keith’s part, and a bit of an OOMPH in every move. Not physically, but verbally. This kind of threw me off, as it seemed a bit forced. It didn’t take too much away though, because I still had a good time here, but if these little changes were the notes given to Lee to be a better performer, then there’s something seriously wrong with that.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 12:56

Lucha House Party cuts a promo.

No one cares.



Match 1: The Miz vs Gran Metalik

Quick rollup from Metalik for 1..NO!!! Another for 1…NO!! Wheelbarrow into a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Miz in the corner, pissed and utterly appalled. Rope work and Metalik hits a head scissors, sending Miz to the outside. Dropkick to Miz on the apron. Metalik on the top rope, springboard moonsault off the top! Metalik sends Miz into the ring, then springboards right….into a kick from The Miz. Miz drops some hard rights to the face, then hangs Metlaik up on the 2nd rope and chokes him a bit before hitting a running leg lariat to the back of the neck. Miz wants his MitB contract back. He hits the ropes, Big Boot to Metalik. He is Money in the Bank, says Miz. He pulls back on the chin of Metalik with a chin lock, which, I suppose is kind of a redundant way of saying that he’s in a chinlock. I’m sorry. Anyway, Miz tries for a back suplex, but Metalik escapes, hits the corner, bulldog, runs the ropes and hits a missie dropkick.

Metalik hits the ropes, rolls up Miz, hops over the head, rolls him up for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: The Miz

So odd how they make a “fall from grace” story in like 5 minutes with a win from a person who has no effect one way or the other on people.

Total Rating: ½*

Match Time: 3:17

Elias is backstage fiddling. AJ Styles knocks on his door, mad, saying Omos is listin to Bogart, or whoever, and he’s on the phone trying to right a wrong. He says Elias is not Johnny Cash, he’s Johnny Trash. Ryker stands up for Elias. Elias says AJ is just upset because he couldn’t get the job done, and at this stage in his career, he doesn’t have a lot of chances left. AJ challenges Elias to a match where he will break his fingers. Lol. Hyped AJ is the best AJ.

Dana Brooke comes out to Hulk Hogan colors which tells you all you need to know.



Match 3: Dana Brooke vs Shayna Baszler

Shayna with some thigh kicks, until she is met with a slap from Dana. She hits the ropes then shoulder tackles Shayna. Dana shoves Shayna into the corner, hits some shoulders, snapmare, then a flip onto some knees, and she cowers in the corner. Shayna goes straight for the arm, looks to stomp it out. She tries the stomp, but Dana moves and tries for a rollup. Shayna leaves the ring, grabs the wrist, works the fingers, then slams the wrist on the edge of the apron. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Shayna grabs the fingers and pulls back on them. Dana is able to get the upperhand until Shayna slides to the outsid,e blocks a baseball slide, and locks in the clutch. Ref hits 6 and Shayna releases the hold then rolls inside. She rolls back outside and sends Mandy into the apron. She tries to stomp the hand, but Dana is there to get her on the shoulders and drop her face first onto the apron. Dana rolls Shayna into the ring, fireman’s, rollup for 1..2..NO!!! Spinning neckbreaker to Shayna. 1..2…nO!!!

Dana dives off the corner with a….fall? Well, she rolls through so Shayna hits a knee strike then locks in the submission for the tapout.

Winner: Shayna Baszler



Total Rating: *

Match Time: 4:18

Mandy checks on Dana. Shayna runs back into the ring to lock The Clutch in on Mnady. Mandy taps,looking like she is falling asleep. Shayna stands tall as both girls show their pain with grimaces.

WE RETURN TO ALEXA BLISS!!

Yes!

She swings in her playground and makes a heated pun with regards to The Fiend. Maybe he’ll come next week to meet his hero Hulk Hogan. He knows The Fiend has been taking his vitamins and saying his prayers, although she doesn’t know who he prays to. Or, he could be waiting for Orton to come to his playground. The Fiend must want an audience. Alexa welcomes Orton.

Orton’s music hits for a quick note, then stops. Alexa calls him out again, and he doesn’t come. Alexa doesn’t think orton wants to play with her anymore. How rude.

Ok….

Firefly Funhouse graphic shows up, and we head to the Funhouse! It’s Orton! He appreciates the invite, but took advantage of the empty house and came to see what kind of things they had going on. He sees the pig, and kicks him off the table. Lol. He says Husky is heavier than he though. He was thinking while walking, and grabs Mercy, and wonders if Alexa really thinks The Fiend is coming back. He holds Mercy, and slaps Abigail with it. Let’s say he does come back. If he does, he’ll have nothing left except for Alexa. So if he does decide to come back, he’ll show us just how sick he is by making sure that The Fiend has nothing left to come back to.

Orton grabs RAmblin Rabbit, and says before he deals with him, he notices the art work on the wall. Orton rips the head of Ramblin Rabbit off. Lol.

Alexa challenges Orton to meet her in the ring later tonight. He accepts.

Alexa is in the ring, equal parts fuming and accepting.

We go black, then back to RAW, which is a weird transition.

WE head back to June 22, 2020, where Nia Jax injured Charlotte, leaving her at home and in surgery for six months.

She is back tonight, talking to Charley, who informs us that she is going one on one with Nia Jax. Is She ready?

Charlotte says six months ago, she was out for half a year. Yes, Charlotte, that’s how that worked.

She is ready. Nia is to be feared; she’s a great competitor, but if there’s someone she is willing to bet on, it’s herself.

Charley asks how she tends on starting 2021. Charlotte says she wants to get to the top and stay there.

Asuka comes out to say that tonight, Nia is not ready for Charlotte Flair.

So, Asuka has officially become the Robin to Flair’s Batman as opposed to her equal? Why.



Match 4: AJ Styles vs Elias

Elias looks kinda big next to AJ. Lockup and a side headlock from Elias. Head scissors from AJ, he rolls Elias up for a quick 1 count. Both men up. Another lockup. Side headlock take down from AJ, head scissors, both men up, chop from Elias. Another. Rights in the corner. Stomps. Whip to AJ, and a back body drop off the ropes. Cover for 1…NO! Elias drops a knee on the left arm of AJ. Elias locks the fingers of AJ and lifts AJ into the air, putting pressure on the shoulder. He drops a kne again, then lifts AJ up and over, but AJ rolls up for 1..2…NO!!! Elias runs. Drop toe hold. AJ up. Right hand to Elias back and forth. AJ whips Elias, AJ lifts up, dropkick!!! AJ to the apron, Elias slips out of the ring, he gets AJ onto his shoulders and drops him face first onto the apron. Elias sends AJ into the post arm first!

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: