WWE News: Brodie Lee Honored To Start Raw, Stock Closes Up
December 28, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE paid tribute to Brodie Lee to open tonight’s episode of Raw. Tonight’s show kicked off with a graphic honoring Lee as Jon Huber, aka Luke Harper, as you can see below:
Thank you, Jon. pic.twitter.com/HZSW5QIIsz
— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $47.92, up $0.60 (1.27%) from the previous closing price. That is the best price for the stock since the June 8th closing price was $48.76. The market as a whole was up 0.68% on the day.