Drew McIntyre Praises WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match, Says WWE May Be Able To Do A Few Matches Like That Per Year

Drew McIntyre appeared on ESPN’ Grolic & Wingo this morning after his big WWE Title win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 last night.

* McIntyre said it was different performing with no fans but that they were proud to go out there and entertain, noting that the response to the show was positive.

* He said not having a crowd didn’t take away from his big moment. He referenced being fired by WWE years ago and how he worked so hard to get a fresh start.

* He said he was originally upset when he found out that WrestleMania wasn’t going to happen at Raymond James Stadium, but then felt selfish given what was happening in the world and how much people were suffering. He acknowledged that the moment was bigger than him and that he just wanted to give people some entertainment and something to watch. He talked about how odd it felt to be able to watch the show from him sofa since it was taped.

* He talked about how he looked at the camera after his win and broke the fourth wall because he wanted to look at the fans watching and thank them.

* He talked about the precautions WWE took, such as having a closed set with a limited number of people around. He said doctors were at the door when talent entered one at a time. He talked about how amazing it was that they created something so big with so few people working at the same time. He said WWE wants to continue airing shows as long as it is safe to do so.

* He talked about how when he heard his music hit before the match, he got in the zone, even without a crowd, and how seeing Brock Lesnar’s face, and knowing Brock can eat you alive, made him focus on destroying Brock.

* He said the Boneyard Match and the Firefly Funhouse Match were examples of “outside the box” thinking and he felt like it was a good idea to try those. He thinks WWE can do a few matches like that a year. He particularly praised the Boneyard Match and compared the Undertaker to Dirty Harry. He joked that someone should check on Karl Anderson since he was last seen tombstoned on the roof of a house that the Undertaker set on fire. He said the Firefly Funhouse Match was fun for long-time fans who got the references but that non-wrestling fans probably felt like they had their drink spiked.

* He said WWE is taking things one step at a time regarding their schedule and are following CDC guidelines, but that if Tyson Fury wants a match, he can have it.