wrestling / News
Braun Strowman, Eric Bischoff, Gabe Sapolsky, Others Congratulate Drew McIntyre After His WrestleMania 36 Win
The wrestling world congratulated Drew McIntyre following his big win over Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36…
.@DMcIntyreWWE well done sir!!!! You freaking earned that!!!! See you around!!!!! Don’t forget I own you one!!! pic.twitter.com/q7vR1c2cWI
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 6, 2020
Congrats, Drew. Words can’t express how happy I am for you. Truly deserved and earned. #WrestleMania https://t.co/tsCVY4tM9L
— Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) April 6, 2020
My heart is whole.
So happy for you @DMcIntyreWWE. So happy. ❤️#WrestleMania #Wrestlemania36 https://t.co/6avBUtcFRx
— Bull James (@RealBullJames) April 6, 2020
He did it. He really did it. Nobody deserves this more. His work ethic, his mentality, his professionalism. Hardest worker in the room always. Locker room leader! Everything. Drew did it. #WrestleMania https://t.co/KidWEXPpBr
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) April 6, 2020
Who else is as happy as I am?? Congrats @DMcIntyreWWE @WWE Champion. Great journey. Such a proud a moment. #WrestleMania https://t.co/3wutH2lSRi
— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) April 6, 2020
Congratulations @DMcIntyreWWE‼️‼️
— John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) April 6, 2020
Awwww congratulations @DMcIntyreWWE 🥳🥳🥳 what a way to end #Wrestlemania
Also a big shoutout to ALL the @WWE superstars & crew that made #WrestleMania happen 🙏
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) April 6, 2020
@DMcIntyreWWE congrats man!
Well earned, great wrestler better human.#WrestleMania
— TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) April 6, 2020
And the new Champ!!!! Congratulations @DMcIntyreWWE 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽! #WrestleMania
— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 6, 2020
LETS FREAKIN GOOOOOOO!!!! @DMcIntyreWWE you know you deserve it! Congratulations, brother! #WrestleMania #AndNew pic.twitter.com/4aComd6lCD
— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) April 6, 2020
Congrats @DMcIntyreWWE 👏🏻👏🏻🤝
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 6, 2020
Big congrats to @DMcIntyreWWE . Two grown ass men beating the sh*t out of each other. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/CUYgRBscrS
— James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) April 6, 2020
.@wwe
Congratulations @DMcIntyreWWE #WrestleMania
— Ember M.I.A. Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) April 6, 2020
Congratulations @DMcIntyreWWE 👏😁😁😁 #AndNew
— TAYNARA (@TaynaraContiWWE) April 6, 2020
Best way to end an unbelieveable #WrestleMania with @DMcIntyreWWE as number 1!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Cq5hS1Fduf
— Killian/Damo (@KillianDain) April 6, 2020
Congrats @DMcIntyreWWE! Could not have happened to a more deserving man. #Wrestlemania36
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 6, 2020
Congrats to my friend @DMcIntyreWWE on becoming WWE Champion. He ALWAYS worked hard & actually earned and deserve to be THE GUY!!! With that being said, cue the iMPACT Wrestling “Best of Drew Galloway” matches. ~PHS 😁#WrestleMania #Wrestlemania36 #BrockLesnar #DrewMcintyre
— Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) April 6, 2020
I can’t say anything better than this from my trainer, mentor and dear friend @martyleglockno1 https://t.co/8NBpmetiSM
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) April 6, 2020
Congratulations brother. @DMcIntyreWWE 3MB for life pic.twitter.com/v2NcT4KqGB
— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) April 6, 2020
