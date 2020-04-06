Braun Strowman, Eric Bischoff, Gabe Sapolsky, Others Congratulate Drew McIntyre After His WrestleMania 36 Win

The wrestling world congratulated Drew McIntyre following his big win over Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36…

.@DMcIntyreWWE well done sir!!!! You freaking earned that!!!! See you around!!!!! Don’t forget I own you one!!! pic.twitter.com/q7vR1c2cWI — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 6, 2020

Congrats, Drew. Words can’t express how happy I am for you. Truly deserved and earned. #WrestleMania https://t.co/tsCVY4tM9L — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) April 6, 2020

He did it. He really did it. Nobody deserves this more. His work ethic, his mentality, his professionalism. Hardest worker in the room always. Locker room leader! Everything. Drew did it. #WrestleMania https://t.co/KidWEXPpBr — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) April 6, 2020

Who else is as happy as I am?? Congrats @DMcIntyreWWE @WWE Champion. Great journey. Such a proud a moment. #WrestleMania https://t.co/3wutH2lSRi — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) April 6, 2020

Awwww congratulations @DMcIntyreWWE 🥳🥳🥳 what a way to end #Wrestlemania Also a big shoutout to ALL the @WWE superstars & crew that made #WrestleMania happen 🙏 — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) April 6, 2020

Big congrats to @DMcIntyreWWE . Two grown ass men beating the sh*t out of each other. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/CUYgRBscrS — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) April 6, 2020

Congrats @DMcIntyreWWE! Could not have happened to a more deserving man. #Wrestlemania36 — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 6, 2020

Congrats to my friend @DMcIntyreWWE on becoming WWE Champion. He ALWAYS worked hard & actually earned and deserve to be THE GUY!!! With that being said, cue the iMPACT Wrestling “Best of Drew Galloway” matches. ~PHS 😁#WrestleMania #Wrestlemania36 #BrockLesnar #DrewMcintyre — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) April 6, 2020