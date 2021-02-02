Drew McIntyre Memoir A Chosen Destiny: My Story Due Out This May

– WWE, Simon & Schuster, and Gallery Books announced today that Gallery will release a new memoir from WWE World champion Drew McIntyre, titled A Chosen Destiny: My Story, which will be released on May 4. The book will also be published in audiobook form from Simon & Schuster Audio, which will be ready by McIntyre. Here’s the full announcement:

GALLERY BOOKS TO PUBLISH MEMOIR BY WWE CHAMPION DREW McINTYRE

NEW YORK, February 2, 2021 – Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster will publish A CHOSEN DESTINY: My Story by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on May 4, 2021, it was announced today by Jennifer Bergstrom, SVP and Publisher of Gallery Books.

A CHOSEN DESTINY highlights McIntyre’s incredible life journey from a small village in Scotland to the global spotlight of WWE. From a young age, McIntyre dreamed of becoming WWE Champion. With his parents’ support, he trained and paid his dues, proving himself to the small crowds on the UK’s Butlin circuit. At age 22, McIntyre made his WWE debut and was touted by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon as “The Chosen One” to lead WWE into the future. With his destiny in the palm of his hands, he watched as it all slipped through his fingers.

Through a series of ill-advised choices and family tragedy, Drew’s life and career spiraled. As a surefire champion, he struggled under the pressure of expectations and was eventually released from the company. Facing a crossroads, the powerful Scotsman set a course to show the world the real Drew McIntyre.

Buoyed by the support of his wife and the memory of his beloved mother, Drew embarked on a mission to recharge, reinvent and revitalize himself to fulfill his destiny. A CHOSEN DESTINY is a story of grit, courage, and determination as a fallen Superstar discovers who he truly is and storms back to reclaim his dream.

“Throughout my career, I have always had an honest and open relationship with my fans,” said WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. “I am honored that Gallery Books has given me the opportunity to tell my story in hopes of inspiring others around the world to follow their dreams.”

“Drew McIntyre has captivated WWE fans everywhere with his explosive popularity and persona in and out of the ring,” said Ed Schlesinger, Senior Editor, Licensing Manager for Gallery Books. “We’re incredibly thrilled to be partnering with him and WWE to present his unforgettable, no-holds-barred story of making it to the top as World Champion.”

A CHOSEN DESTINY will also be published simultaneously as an audiobook from Simon & Schuster Audio, read by the author.