wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Says He Will Never Forgive CM Punk For What Happened at Wrestlemania
April 10, 2024 | Posted by
During Sunday’s Wrestlemania 40, CM Punk attacked Drew McIntyre after he won the World Heavyweight title. This allowed Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new champion. In a post on Twitter, McIntyre wrote that he will never forgive Punk for what he did.
He wrote: “I will never forgive CM Punk for ruining this moment.”
I will never forgive CM Punk for ruining this moment. pic.twitter.com/Z5WAgAQR15
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 10, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Has ‘No Upside’ In Airing All In Footage On Dynamite
- Video Released Of Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker Bidding Farewell To NXT
- Ronda Rousey Says Ari Emmanuel Needs To Clean Out All Of Vince McMahon’s WWE Cronies
- Multiple Teases For Returning Character on Last Night’s WWE RAW (Possible Spoilers)