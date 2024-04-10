wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre Says He Will Never Forgive CM Punk For What Happened at Wrestlemania

April 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk Drew McIntyre WWE Raw 1-29-24 Image Credit: WWE

During Sunday’s Wrestlemania 40, CM Punk attacked Drew McIntyre after he won the World Heavyweight title. This allowed Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new champion. In a post on Twitter, McIntyre wrote that he will never forgive Punk for what he did.

He wrote: “I will never forgive CM Punk for ruining this moment.

