Drew McIntyre Reflects On 3MB’s Success Since Their Breakup, Teases Jinder Mahal’s Return

– On the latest episode of The Bump, Drew McIntyre weighed in on how 3MB has managed to find success in the years since they broke up and hinted at a big return soon for Jinder Mahal. McIntyre, Mahal and Heath Slater were a pure comedy stable together as 3MB from 2012 to 2014 until McIntyre and Mahal were released from their contracts.

Of course, since then the two have returned and had successful runs. McIntyre is the Royal Rumble winner and headed to the main event of WrestleMania 36 against Brock Lesnar, while Mahal is a former WWE Champion. Even Slater has had some success, becoming the Smackdown Tag Team champion along with Rhino. You can see highlights of McIntyre’s thoughts and the full video of The Bump below:

On if he knew during 3MB that all three would eventually reach greater heights: “Yeah, I mean I knew we were all more than capable. And obviously within the confines of 3MB it’s difficult to transition into anything serious. But I knew — you know, Heath is one of the most entertaining Superstars we have and he had a lot more to give in that department. We weren’t given much time. Like you say, the more time passes the more people see things differently. They see 3MB, they’re like ‘Yeah, I mean factions like The Shield and DX and 3MB!’ I’m like, ‘What? What’d you say?’ Nostalgia’s a hell of a thing. But when we’re out of the company and, you know, like Heath was getting more opportunities to show that personality. Because he was 3 Man Band.”

On Mahal’s reinvention of himself: “Jinder didn’t necessarily start off on the best foot outside the company. He wasn’t too sure what he wanted to do. Wasn’t training, wasn’t really motivated. I obviously was just very driven and focused in my goal. And then one day it all changed, and he became the most focus-driven person I’ve ever seen in my life. He took what I was doing to the next level when it came to his diet and train ing. He came back and made himself WWE Champion. It’s as simple as that. And he’s so driven right now. He’s about to come back and you’re going to see a whole new Jinder Mahal as well. So the new Drew McIntyre won the Rumble, wait till you see the new Jinder Mahal that’s coming back.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.