Drew McIntyre Responds To Girl Who Made CM Punk’s Bracelet After Breaking It

Drew McIntyre broke CM Punk’s family bracelet on this week’s Raw, and he responded to the girl who made it on social media. McIntyre broke the bracelet that had the names of Punk’s wife AJ Lee and dog Larry on Monday’s show and assaulted Punk to the point that he had to be stretchered out, during which McIntyre continued the assault.

Victoria, the girl who made the bracelet for Punk, took to Twitter to comment about it as you can see below. McIntyre replied to a tweet from Victoria from back in April, writing:

“His blood is on your hands.”

thank you everyone for your condolences <3 — victoria (@victoriaaze_) September 3, 2024

…no one talk to me https://t.co/7aWTYS43d6 — victoria (@victoriaaze_) September 3, 2024