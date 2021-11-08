Drew McIntyre Reveals It Was Vince McMahon That Named His Sword Angela

In an interview with The Military News, Drew McIntyre revealed that it wasn’t his idea to name his sword, and it was Vince McMahon who came up with the name Angela. Here are highlights:

On his autobiography: “It was not a case of me deciding to write a book. I am not so egotistical that I thought the world needs that 35 year old Scottish wrestler’s story. A third party reached out to WWE and asked them since Drew is very open with his story with his ups and downs with not just his career but his life, we really think he could help people with his story. Would he be willing for us to put a book together? WWE brought it to me, my wife and I sat down and we talked about it and we said absolutely let’s do this. I’m not going to hold back, I’m going to be completely open with the object being: wrestling is what I do, that’s the foundation of the book, but it’s more about the lessons i’ve learned and showing everybody, hey you may have come through some difficult times, things are going to get dark but there is a light at the end of the tunnel. I’m trying to tell everybody whatever your dreams are, the crazier they are, trust me you can truly achieve them.”

On naming his sword: “It was not my idea to be honest. They wanted to name the sword and I assumed I would have to name it something stereotypical like Bloody Bonnie. It was Mr. McMahon that said, “What’s your mother’s name?” He knew her story. I said Angela, and he said, “That’s exactly the sword’s name.” As soon as he said it, I said that is exactly thes word’s name. It’s really cool because every time I hear Drew and Angela heading to the ring, or I hit a spot kick, Angela will start getting revenge on everybody and to hear my mom’s name on WWE programming is really cool.”

On his time in WWE developmental: “I was on board for about six months when WWE ended their working relationship with OVW so my OVW memories are brief. I got there and it just so happened that the WWE writers were there my first week. They were looking at some of the talent that were on the WWE roster and they needed a body to get in the ring so they just said, “Hey kid, do you mind jumping in with this guy to show what he’s got?” I was just a body and I got in there, rolled around, cut a little promo. I guess the timing was right because Wade Berrett was getting in after me. By the time he arrived, I was already competing on Smackdown at 22 years old, and I had just arrived in America so I didn’t spend too much time in OVW. I went to FCW in Florida. I came back off the road because there was so much I still needed to learn about the American style, working the cameras, the WWE style etc. When I was in FCW, that’s when I truly learned. There was Steve Keirn, Dr. Tom Prichard, Billy Kidman, Norman Smiley and to help with my speaking ability which was non existing at the time, one of the best ever, Dusty Rhodes. You can’t help but learn from those guys. That was way much more fun than I was supposed to have. That was truly my college right there.”

On his Wrestlemania memories: “Winning my first World Title at WrestleMania was obviously a very unique situation. It was at the height of the pandemic, no fans were there, and beating Brock Lesner in five minutes. Competing in my first Wrestlemania, I remember walking out in front of the fans, at 24 years old as the Intercontinental champion, the same title Bret Hart used to have when I was a kid, looking around and seeing 80,000 people in the stadium. I’m the Intercontinental Champion at 24 and about to wrestle there. I can still close my eyes and see that moment.”