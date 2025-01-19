– As previously reported, Drew McIntyre lost to Jey Uso during their singles bout for the WWE Raw on Netflix debut. After the match, McIntyre later blamed the loss on weed smoke from Travis Scott, who was smoking a blunt during Uso’s entrance. During a recent interview with The Daily Mail, McIntyre addressed his previous claim of losing as a the result of a contact high from Travis Scott. Below are some additional highlights:

McIntyre on how he wasn’t joking about the contact high: “I wasn’t joking when I said I had a contact high. It’s an LA thing. In general, the place just reeks of a certain substance. And then during his entrance, very publicly, having a good old time with old Travis Scott and that’s not my thing, and that 100 percent is a thing, contact high. I’m not making excuses, I’m just stating facts.”

On Uso’s win: “He got a quick one. I’m not somebody that’s going to spend the truth and make too many excuses. I’m annoyed about the constant smell of you know what in LA while I’m trying to wrestle, but I beat him 10 times in a row. That’s the first time he’s beaten me. It was a quick one. It was out of nowhere. It was a cheap one. Does it make him better than me? Absolutely not. Does it stop my goals going forward? Absolutely not. It just motivates me more.”

Drew McIntyre has a chance to redeem himself tomorrow night on Raw when he faces Seth Rollins in a singles bout. Tomorrow’s WWE Raw is being held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The show will be broadcast live on Netflix.