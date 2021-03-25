Drew McIntyre Thinks Fans Would be Excited to See Khabib Nurmagomedov in WWE

– Speaking to TMZ Sports, former WWE World champion Drew McIntyre discussed the idea of the now officially retired, undefeated former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov making the transition from MMA to professional wrestling and WWE. While English isn’t Nurmagomedov’s first language, McIntyre thinks Paul Heyman would be a good fit as a mouthpiece for the former champion.

McIntyre stated, “[Khabib’s] so talented that I reckon he could make some noise, and if he can’t make the noise himself, we’ve got Paul Heyman. We’ve got a few talented people who can carry the load when it comes to talking.”

He added, “MVP has done a heckuva job for [Bobby] Lashley. Maybe that’s another name to throw in the hat. But, [Khabib’s] such an amazing performer in the UFC, and if he can’t quite figure out that part, we’ll make it work.”

He went on regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov transitioning to WWE, “We’re about enhancing the positives and hiding the negatives. I think the fans would be very excited to see him.” You can view a clip of that chat below: