Drew McIntyre Names His Top Five Potential Non-WWE Opponents
Drew McIntyre has a top five list of potential opponents outside of WWE as he noted in a recent Reddit AMA. The WWE star was asked the question in a Reddit AMA promoting The Killer’s Game, with the question specifically being, “If you had the chance to wrestle people who are not currently in WWE, who would be in your top 5?”
McIntyre answered:
“[Will] Ospreay, [Kazuchika] Okada, Joe Hendry, [Tetsuya] Naito, [Tomohiro] Ishii”
McIntyre will face CM Punk inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Bad Blood next month.
