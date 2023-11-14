Drew McIntyre Turns Heel, Allies With Judgment Day On WWE Raw

The Drew McIntyre heel turn is complete, as he attacked Jey Uso and allied with the Judgment Day on WWE Raw. The main event of Monday’s show saw Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes battle The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. At the end of the match, McIntyre appeared at the ringside area and hit Uso with a Claymore Kick, rolling him in the ring so Finn Balor could pin him to retain the titles.

McIntyre then walked up to the stage and Rhea Ripley came out, extending her hand to McIntyre who shook it.