wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Turns Heel, Allies With Judgment Day On WWE Raw
November 13, 2023 | Posted by
The Drew McIntyre heel turn is complete, as he attacked Jey Uso and allied with the Judgment Day on WWE Raw. The main event of Monday’s show saw Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes battle The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. At the end of the match, McIntyre appeared at the ringside area and hit Uso with a Claymore Kick, rolling him in the ring so Finn Balor could pin him to retain the titles.
McIntyre then walked up to the stage and Rhea Ripley came out, extending her hand to McIntyre who shook it.
CLAYMORE!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wepTZoeeLC
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2023
WHAT IS GOING ON RIGHT NOW?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/MkzD0jXVG1
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Compares Working With Vader To Getting Into A Bar fight
- Update on Butcher, Blade & Parker Boudreaux’s AEW Status
- Zelina Vega in Tight Gym Attire, Tiffany Stratton, Samantha Irvin Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos
- The Undertaker Reveals WWE Made Their Rings Softer When Vince McMahon Began Taking Bumps