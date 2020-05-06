wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Reveals Vince McMahon and Triple H’s Reactions Backstage After His WWE Title Win
– Speaking to Alan John of Sportskeeda, Drew McIntyre revealed his backstage interaction with Vince McMahon and Triple H following his WWE Championship win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 last month.
Many years ago, in a segment on Smackdown, Vince McMahon declared that Drew McIntyre was the “Chosen One” and a future “World Heavyweight Champion.” It took some years, becoming a jobber in the 3MB stable, and later getting released by WWE in 2014. Eventually, McIntyre found his way back to WWE, first through NXT, before rejoining the main roster. McIntyre stated the following on the backstage reaction at WrestleMania 36:
“The backstage reaction was non-existent because of the setup there was nobody back there initially. So, it was kind of weird. But you know when I got to Mr. McMahon and Triple H and obviously, we had such minimal personnel there, the people who were there especially, the crew people who have watched me grow up, you know everybody was very happy and very proud. I think for Vince and Hunter themselves, they were just very happy to see that I have finally kind of grown up and realized the potential they had seen in me all those years ago.”
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Doesn’t Want to Manage The Revival in AEW, Says He’s Not Interested in a Long-Term Role Anywhere
- Video Reveals Bride of Frankenstein Mask That Was Created for Erick Rowan to Use At WrestleMania 32 But Not Used, Rowan Responds
- Eric Bischoff Says James Storm Didn’t Like Putting Other Talent Over, Recalls Backstage Story Where Storm Didn’t Want to Confront Scott Steiner
- WWE Reportedly Bringing Star Back Due To Lower Ratings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)